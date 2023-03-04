MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Morgantown High School kicked off the Mohigan Idol talent show on Saturday, raising funds to help support WVU Medicine Children’s.

Morgantown High School Student Council members said that hosting a fun event and giving back to the community means a lot to them.

“It definitely super humbling and just really something special because obviously, it means a lot to me to be able to be doing whatever we can for people that are in situations that are much more difficult than what we are, and just to be able to get the school together and to contribute to the community,” said Irene Riggs, Morgantown High School Senior.

Student council members added that the event is unique, being able to put on a talent show and raise money for the hospital.

“Since a big portion of the competition is how much money you raise, a lot of the contestants will really promote and try and raise a lot of money because it all does go to the children’s hospital. And then at the door, we have our student council members make boxes because you don’t pay anything to get into the event, but we like to get donations towards it. So, we have boxes for the contestants at the door so you can donate to them,” said Emily Cumpston, Morgantown High School Senior.

Student council members added that students from every school around the county participated in the talent show. They also stated that those talent participants make lasting connections between other students performing and the audience members.

Since its inception in 2011, Mohigan Idol has donated over $200,000 to the sick and injured children treated at WVU Medicine Children’s.