MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A missing Morgantown woman was positively identified and the Medical Examiner was called to the scene as the result of a search and rescue operation on Saturday.

Melanie Marie Gardner has been missing since Oct. 3, 2023.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that during the Nov. 4 search party in Preston County, Preston County 911, Mountain Area Rescue Group, Preston County Sheriff’s Office and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office searched “locations of interest” and found Gardner’s vehicle in “a remote location off of Casteel Road” in Hazelton.

“Gardner was positively identified and the Medical Examiner responded to the scene,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still ongoing and no other information will be released at this time.