MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Most lung cancer screening units sit in a hospital, not all of them though.

WVU’s lung cancer screening unit (LUCAS) is a mobile lung cancer screening unit that makes its way around the state to provide screenings.

“People have loved that we have come to them instead of them having to come to us,” LUCAS tech Eric Reed said. “We’ve met some pretty amazing people throughout the entire state already.”

June 7 will be the day the unit will visit West Preston Primary Care in Reedsville from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

According to Reed, the only requirements to get screened in the mobile unit are that you have to be between 50 to 80 years old and that you must be a current smoker or you have quit in the past 15 years. There is no need to have insurance to have an appointment but some are accepted according to LUCAS’ website.

“All we’re trying to do is lower those statistics (of lung cancer deaths) because right now lung cancer is killing more people than breast, colorectal and prostate combined,” Reed said. “Currently in West Virginia right now the five year survival rate is lower than 10 percent.”

To check out the whole schedule for the mobile unit, click here.



