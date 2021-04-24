Mohigan Idol showcases student talent while raising funds for children’s hospital

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Typically, in years past Mohigan Idol has been held at the Metropolitan Theatre but because of COVID-19, the show was held online with clips of each contestant.

Mohigan Idol not only showcases the Monongalia County student’s talents who compete but is also raising money for West Virginia University Medicine Children’s.

Since its inception in 2011, Mohigan Idol has donated over $130,000 for the sick and injured children treated at WVU Medicine Children’s.

To watch each contestant video, go to the Mohigan Idol website linked here. You can also donate to the cause and help the student reach their goal of raising the most money.