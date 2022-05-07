MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. – Eleven locations throughout Monongalia County held Save A Life Day events earlier this afternoon on Saturday, May 7, to advocate for the health of the West Virginia community.

From 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., all eleven sites distributed Narcan, a drug meant to reverse an overdose, as well as training on how to spot the most common overdose signs – unresponsiveness and blue and purple fingers and lips. The training covered how to safely administer the life-saving drug.

Five sites offered COVID-19 vaccines and one offered rapid HIV testing. By noon, over 50 Narcan kits and two COVID-19 vaccines were given at the Westover Save A Life Day site.

“Narcan is just as beneficial as knowing CPR or first aid. It’s always good to carry it on you, because you never know when you come across someone who has overdosed or if you’re around people that are involved in that type of activity,” said Anita Village, a public health educator at the Monongalia County Health Department.

Narcan can boil or freeze in the car, so keep it with you in a small bag.

Narcan can be obtained, free of charge, from the Monongalia and Marion County Health Departments. If you can’t get to those places, your local health department will direct you to a location where you can get it.

The event was hosted by the Monongalia Quick Response Team (QRT) through the Monongalia Health Department. If you missed today’s Save a life Day event, another one will be held in the fall.