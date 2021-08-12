Mon Health announces ‘moving mountains’ campaign

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties plans on “moving mountains” on its way to meeting this year’s fundraising goal.

Mon Health hosted this year’s Community Leaders Breakfast at its convention center in Morgantown Thursday morning. ‘We Can Move Mountains’ was unveiled as the official campaign slogan for the 2022 fundraising campaign.

Tammy Alexander, the Campaign Chair for 2022, said, “The theme really spoke to me for a number of reasons. I think Primarily because we do have beautiful mountains here in the state and we’ve all been spending a lot more time out there in the mountains, but it also resonates with our personal mountains that all of us have to overcome from time to time, and if there is one thing we learned from this pandemic is we all need help from time to time.”

The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties supports twenty-six agencies and set this year’s fundraising goal at one point two million dollars.