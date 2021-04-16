Mon Health celebrates Donate Life Month with flag-raising event

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In honor of Donate Life Month, Mon Health will host a flag-raising event on April 23.

April is National Donate Life Month, honoring those who have saved lives by becoming organ, eye, tissue, marrow and blood donors. April celebrates those who have decided to donate, but also is an opportunity to encourage others to donate.

On Friday, April 23, at Noon, Mon Health Hospitals [Mon Health Medical Center, Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital and Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital] will host a a flag-raising event. The flags being used are provided by the Center for Organ Replacement and Education (CORE).

With education, CORE and Mon Health encourages the public to learn more about organ donation and the gift of life it provides.

“Every ten minutes, someone is added to the organ transplant waiting list. Many people support donation as an opportunity to give life and health to others, but fail to take the important step of registering as a donor,” said Krystal Atkinson, Chief Nursing Executive at Mon Health. “By becoming a donor, you can save several lives and improve the lives of many more.”

To find out more about donating life or to register as an organ donor, visit www.core.org or call 1-800-DONORS-7.