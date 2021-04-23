Mon Health celebrates organ donors for Donate Life Month

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mon Health celebrated the end of National Donate Life Month. The hospital thanked those who became donors this month by raising a flag outside their locations in Kingwood, Weston and Morgantown.

The flags were provided by the Center for Organ Replacement and Education (CORE).

According to Mon Health, more than 500 people are waiting for life saving organ transplants in West Virginia, but roughly only 35 percent are signed up to be donors in the state.

At Mon Health, our mission is to enhance the health of the communities we serve, one patient at a time. Through programs like the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, we encourage individuals to consider their ability to make a difference in the lives of others, by registering to be an organ donor. Across Mon Health System in the past year, we were able to provide the gift of sight to 12 individuals and help over 500 people through tissue donations. We are honored to recognize those who have saved lives through the gift of donation as well as those who have received this gift today and every day.” Kristina Adrian, Executive Director of Marketing & Communications at Mon Health System

“This is just a way for us to say we’re still doing our work regardless of the pandemic and getting people to register and bring awareness to this very meaningful cause,” said Kristy Conley, Community Outreach Coordinator for CORE.

Any person can be considered an organ, cornea and tissue donor. To register, visit the Center for Organ Replacement and Educations Website.