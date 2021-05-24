Mon Health expands Women’s Care Team by adding two Nurse Practitioners

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Women’s Care team at Mon Health OB/GYN has welcomed two new highly skilled and experienced Nurse Practitioners to its team starting Monday, May 24.

Deborah Boyer, NP and Amy Kitzmiller, NP will further the high quality, close-to-home, care patients continue to receive at Mon Health from the providers they know and trust.

“It feels great,” Boyer said. “I’m really excited today was our first day. Although, we work from home doing our orientation materials, some of them. Mon Health’s OB/GYN team has an outstanding reputation and I’m really excited to get on board.”

Kitzmiller said she, too, had training on her first day and that she was excited to join a team with such a good reputation.

“I’m excited to work with a great group of people,” Kitzmiller said. “I’ve met a lot of them through the interview and just the orientation process. I’m excited to get back into some obstetrical care, too, which I’ve done years ago. I’m very excited to be back with the group.”

Kitzmiller and Boyer will primarily focus on gynecological services. This means, they said, among other things, they will focus on things like well-woman visits, annual exams and management of common gynecological issues.

They will tackle their new roles with a lot of experience.

According to a release, Kitzmiller brings an impressive background and skillset to Mon Health. She graduated from WVU with her BSN before completing her Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner Master/Certification program from the University of Pittsburgh.

For 18 years, Kitzmiller practiced at a local gynecology center and previously provided obstetrics and gynecologic care in Monongahela, PA. She and her husband Tom have three children. As a Morgantown native, she is looking forward to starting her new role.

Boyer joins Mon Health from a local gynecology center. She received her BSN and MSN from West Virginia University and has practiced at WVU Hospitals as a nurse practitioner and staff nurse. She has also served as a nurse at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital in Kingwood.

Boyer has accumulated a number of honors throughout her career including the WVU School of Nursing Faculty Award for Excellence, Sigma Theta Tau Pinnacle Award for Research Utilization, WVUH Excellence in Nursing Practice, WVUH Excellence in Nursing Research, WVUH Nursing Fellowship-Bladder Scanner Project, and the WVUH Excellence in Precepting.

Boyer and Kitzmiller have worked together in the past and they said they look forward to working together again. The two not only share a working history but a philosophy on educating women.

“That’s definitely important,” Boyer said. “I think, really, education is the key because a lot of women may not know about the different screening guidelines and things they should be looking out for, and we can help to educate them so they can be their most healthy self.”

Kitzmiller concurred.

“We motivate patients to see us yearly, explain to them the importance of routine health care,” she said. “And along with our routine visits, oftentimes, we are referring them to other providers to make sure they’re cared for holistically.”

Appointments for Boyer and Kitzmiller can be made in Morgantown at Mon Health OBGYN located at 2000 Medical Park Drive Suite 2100 at (304) 599-6811 or in Hopwood at Mon Health Gynecology located in 1142 National Pike, Hopwood, PA, at (724) 437-2147. Visit MonHealth.com/OBGYN to make an appointment online today.