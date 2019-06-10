Mon Health holds golf tournament to benefit oncology program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Monday, Mon Health held the Pete Dye Golf class at Pete Dye Golf Course in Bridgeport.

The tourney benefits the Radiation Oncology Program at Mon Health Medical Center. 140 golfers took part.

This is the first of three tournaments held each year.

The goal was $80,000, which was raised by mid-afternoon.

“Well, cancer is one of the biggest issues that we have in this state and what we want to do is make sure that our capabilities meet the communities need,” Mon Health Systems President and CEO David Goldberg. “We opened up a brand-new radiation oncology center a few years ago. We had a four million dollar capital campaign, and we’re less than a hundred thousand dollars away from meeting goal. Today [Monday] is going to help us get to goal.”

To participate in future tournaments, contact the Mon Health Medical Center Foundation at 304-598-1208.