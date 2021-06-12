Mon Health Medical Center Foundation awards $45,000 in scholarships

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mon Health Medical Center Foundation awarded $45,000 in scholarships. The scholarships were awarded to 45 local students pursuing degrees in healthcare fields for the 2021-22 school term.

According to release, the scholarships are valued at $1,000 per year for up to four years. Selection was based on financial need and academic performance. Each applicant also submitted a letter describing why they selected a specific health career. A sub-committee of the Foundation’s Board of Directors selected the recipients.

Recipients of the Mon Health Medical Center Foundation Health Career Scholarships for the

2021-22 school term are as follows:

Arthur Gabriel Scholarship

• Jennifer Grace Amos of Bridgeport, seeking Biomedical Engineering degree from WVU

• Desiree Grimes of Kingwood, seeking Health Information Technology degree from Mountwest Community & Technical College

Bill Hennessey Health Career Scholarship

• Colleen Christopher of Morgantown, seeking Biology (Pre-Med) degree from WVU

• Kaleigh Eddy of Grant Town, seeking Nursing degree from FSU

Edward & Norma Jean Skriner Scholarship

• Marinna Heath of Roanoke, seeking Nursing degree from WVU

• Haleigh King of New Martinsville, seeking Nursing degree from WVU

Gail W. Cunningham Scholarship

• Emma Fox of Glenville, seeking Pre-Med degree from Marshall University

• Melody “Ryanne” Garrett of Weston, seeking Nursing degree from West Virginia Wesleyan

George D. Hott Scholarship

• Jessica Moore of Waynesburg, PA, seeking Nursing degree from Waynesburg University

• Jasmine Pegg of Mount Braddock, PA, seeking Nursing degree from Community College of

Allegheny County

• Sarah Savage of Kingwood, seeking Master of Science in Nursing degree from WVU

• McKenzie Smith of Elkins, seeking Pre-Med degree from WVU

• Lauren Williams of Fairmont, seeking Nursing degree from FSU

Glenn & Susan Adrian Scholarship

• Jordan Blankenship of Fairmont, seeking Nursing degree from WVJC

Greg Smajda Memorial Scholarship

• Levi Canada, of Morgantown, seeking Nursing degree from FSU

• Courtney Victor of Masontown, seeking Physical Therapy degree from Shenandoah University

John Matthew Gay Brown Scholarship

• Autumn Ansell of Connellsville, PA, seeking Physician Assistant degree from St. Francis

University

• Jared Fagan of Morgantown, seeking Biomedical Engineering degree from Mercyhurst University

• Sadie Harvey of Morgantown, seeking Pharmacy degree from WVU

• Autumn Haught of Morgantown, seeking Psych/Nursing degree from WVU

John Michael Piribek Scholarship

• Kaleb Walls of Uniontown, PA, seeking Pharmacy degree from University of Pittsburgh

• Matthew Wolfe of Morgantown, seeking Physician Assistant degree from WVU

John Michael Pritchard Scholarship

• Caitlin Forquer of Clarksburg, seeking Pharmacy degree from WVU

• Karissa Towns of Rivesville, seeking Biomedical Diagnostics degree from WVU

Martha Phillips Hupp Scholarship

• Ryan Leep of Shinnston, seeking Pre-Med degree from WVU

• Alisha Tate of Fairview, seeking Nursing degree from FSU

Nancy C. & Jerome G. Johnson Scholarship

• Amy DeFazio of Uniontown, PA, seeking Nurse Practitioner degree from Penn State

Rachel C. Piribek Scholarship

• Abby Warnick of Kingwood, seeking Nursing degree from WVU

Robert & Sharon Lynch Scholarship

• Ta’Marra Cook of Shinnston, seeking Health Science degree from Marshall University

• Madison Myers of Uniontown, PA, seeking Nursing degree from Waynesburg University

Robert “Bob” W. Nehls Scholarship

• Abigail Tillema of Fairmont, seeking Pre-Med degree from WVU

Sonya Maset, RN, Nursing Scholarship Sponsored by the David Goldberg Family

• Hope Rieser of Salem, seeking Nursing degree from FSU

Virginia Ann Harris Memorial Scholarship

• Denise Bohn of Pentress, seeking Nursing degree from La Roche University

• Faye Carroll of Shinnston, seeking Nursing degree from FSU

• Olivia Groves of Morgantown, seeking Nursing degree from WVU

Walter G. Hoffman, Jr. & Mary R. Hoffman Scholarship

• Abbie Denham of Fairview, seeking Nursing degree from FSU

• Ty Flynn of Elkins, seeking Nursing degree from WVU

• Hayley Harman of Morgantown, seeking MS Health Science degree from WVU

• Yohann Nenebi of Morgantown, seeking Pre-Med degree from WVU

• Isabella “Belle” Nichols of Morgantown, seeking Biomedical Diagnostics degree from WVU

• Alexis Pride of Morgantown, seeking Nursing degree from Waynesburg University

• Hayle Shepherd of Clarksburg, seeking Ultrasound degree from UHC Diagnostic Medical

Sonography Program

• Jenna Sypolt of Morgantown, seeking Nursing degree from FSU

Wilma B. Nailler Scholarship

• Gracie Dally of Dunbar, PA, seeking Nursing degree from WVU

• Ben Fletcher of Morgantown, seeking Occupational Therapy degree from Misericordia University

The Foundation created the Health Career Scholarship program in 1991, to promote healthcare

careers in fields with projected worker shortages in the Morgantown area. Since the establishment of the program, the Foundation has awarded over $700,000 in Health Career Scholarships and has expanded the program to include 11 counties in north central West Virginia and two counties in southwestern Pennsylvania.