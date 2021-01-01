Mon Health Medical Center welcomed a “new years baby” early Friday morning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For many people around the world, ringing in a new year is like starting over. One family celebrated at a hospital this year, and the first thing they did to ring in 2021 was grow their family by one.

Baby Layne was born at 6:30 a.m. on January 1, Friday morning. Layne had a strong, and healthy cry for everyone to hear. The nurses from the night shift and day shift, both considered this “New Years baby” a positive light that can hopefully shine throughout the rest of 2021.

“I feel very privileged to be a part of their story and their experience. Our goal is to provide the best care, and empower the family, and give them the tools they will need to be successful. I really want to make the delivery process wonderful, because this is a life long memory for these families. This delivery is extra special and exciting for me, because even though I have been here for five, almost six years, this is my very first holiday baby. Every delivery is special to me…but with the year that we have had, this new year baby gives us renewed hope, in our new year.” Registered Nurse, Sarah Slone

Everyone at Mon Health Medical Center wishes the community a happy, and healthy new year.