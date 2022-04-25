MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On May 14, Mon Health will host its first Mon Health’s Got Talent show at the Ruby Amphitheater at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park in Morgantown at 11 a.m., the proceeds of which will go toward the Mon Health Colleague Support Fund.

The support fund is used to help Mon Health employees in urgent need or crisis.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.monhealth.com/main/mon-health-s-got-talent. $20 for adults, $10 for children 13 and up, and free for children 12 and under, which allows Mon Health’s Got Talent attendees to see Mon Health employees showcasing their talents.

Along with food, the show will also include a special feature with Nashville songwriters, Erik Dylan, Brett Taylor, and Brad Clawson.

Dylan’s writing credits include songs recorded by Kip Moore, Justin Moore, Eli Young Band, and more. He also released his own album, “Heart of a Flatland Boy”.

Taylor’s major label first cut is a song called “Hallelujahville”, recorded and performed by country icon Tim McGraw and released in 2020 on his album “Here On Earth”.

Clawson has been involved with such singles as “Happy Does” by Kenny Chesney and #1 single “Up Down” by Morgan Wallen featuring Florida Georgia Line.

Since 2020, the Mon Health Medical Center Foundation has distributed nearly $40,000 to aid Mon Health employees in need.

To donate to the Mon Health Colleague Support Fund, visit MonHealth.com/Donate.