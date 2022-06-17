CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two north central West Virginia counties announced a search for deputies this week.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office will hold a physical test at the West Virginia University Track next to the Coliseum on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. To pass and be able to take the written test, applicants must be able to do 18 properly-executed push-ups in one minute, 28 properly executed sit-ups in one minute and run a mile and a half in 14 minutes and 36 seconds or less.

Applicants who pass will move on to the written examination, which will be held at 1 p.m. that same day in the Multi-Purpose Room of the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

Certified law enforcement officers who are applying only need to take the written test.

All applicants will have to fill out a packet of paperwork and bring it with them to the test.

The Preston County Sheriff’s Office Thursday began accepting applications for entry-level deputy sheriffs.

Applications are available for pick up at the Preston County Clerk’s Office or online.

The sheriff’s office will accept applications until Thursday, July 7 at 4 p.m. They can be faxed to 304-329-0198, or hand-delivered or mailed to the Preston County Clerk’s Office, which is located at 106 W Main St #103 in Kingwood. Its ZIP code is 26537.

To be considered, applicants must then pass a written civil service examination and a physical fitness test, which will be held on Sunday, July 24, at 1 p.m. The Preston County Sheriff’s Office said it will send applicants more information about the test, including the testing site, at a later date.

Last week, the Fairmont Police Department also announced it was hiring. Those applications are due on Thursday, July 21 at noon. Click here for more information.