Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity host annual fundraiser

Monongalia and Preston

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A local affiliate held one of its largest fundraisers at the Crab Shack Caribba in Morgantown.

Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity “Raise the Roof” fundraiser is where volunteers stated is a way to get people from the community out to learn about the affiliate. The organization had a online silent auction, a ring toss, and more.

Volunteer Michael Biafore said this fundraiser is not only a way to raise money but to also raise awareness.

“One thing that COVID has done to our affiliate is that our international organization prohibits us from having volunteers onsite” said Biafore. Were primarily volunteer driven. It has presented a lot of challenges on our construction. A lot of the struggles that were going through are not being able to have volunteers on site. It’s really impacted our ability to get our families into their homes.”

People were able to bid on custom design cakes, gift baskets, winter weekend getaways and more.

A percentage of dine-in and take-out sales at the Crab Shack Caribba went towards the affiliate as well as the silent auction that was held online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories