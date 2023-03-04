MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity held its ‘Raise The Roof fundraiser’ on Saturday at the Erickson Alumni Center in Morgantown.

Habitat for Humanity officials said fundraising is an opportunity for them to raise money for their construction projects. They work with partner families who are in need of becoming a homeowner going through an application process afterward working alongside habitat volunteers in the construction process.

“Habitat really believes that we provide a handout, that through shelter we are building self-reliance, we are giving people an opportunity, you know, sometimes people might not have a safe home to be in. So, we are building a safe and affordable home which allows them to explore the community, to explore job opportunities, and it really gives them a safe space to call their own,” said Elaine McVay, Executive Director of Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity.

The Habitat for Humanity Restore asks for donations so anything that is gently used house items to be sold at a reduced price with those funds going to help build homes.

“I think last year we raised over $50,000; we would at least like to do that if not a little more,” McVey said. “We are very fortunate in anything we raise tonight is fantastic.”

Silent Auction items were available to be bid on as well as a live auction that offered a few destination getaways and more.

Representatives of Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity said they appreciate the community’s support and all of the work they do with those in need is life-changing for those families and individuals. A donation can be made to Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity on their website, or you can call McVey at 304-292-0914.