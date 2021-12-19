Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society holds open house

The Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society opened its doors to the public this weekend. (WBOY Image)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society held an open house at the Mountaineer Mall this weekend. It was the fourth open house since it moved to the mall in February.

Doors were open to the public to come check out what the group had to offer. A large model railroad set was up and running for all to see in the middle of the room. There were artifacts from West Virginia railroads laid out on tables for people to browse.

The goal of the open house was to educate the public about trains and railroads, both real and model.

“We want to show the public what model railroading is, but it also deals with the location around,” said Ken Colvin, the vice president of the society.

The Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society hopes to have another open house in March, although an exact date is not set.