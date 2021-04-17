Monongalia County celebrates the Earth with Touch the Earth Festival

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Residents from Monongalia County celebrated the Earth in Marilla Park on Saturday.

West Virginia Land Trust, along with the Mon Valley Green Space Coalition, hosted Touch the Earth Festival. This festival included music, trail tours, food and more.

During the festival, kids were able to help plant a white oak tree in the park.

The event was aimed to educate the public on the possibility of a green belt around Morgantown. A green belt in Morgantown would allow residents to travel without having to use cars or buses, as a way to help the environment.

“We wanted to bring together all the environmental organizations within the Morgantown community and celebrate Earth Day which is Thursday the 22,” JoNell Strough, Earth Day Festival Organizer, said.

To find more information on West Virginia Land Trust, visit their website. You can also find more information about the Mon Valley Green Space Coalition, by clicking here.