Monongalia County Commission promotes Back-to-School Bash at North Elementary

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – The Monongalia County Commission is promoting a back-to-school event that is coming up this Friday.

North Elementary will be hosting a back to school bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 9. Free haircuts, backpacks, school supplies and clothing will be provided for children.

The Mountaineer Food Bank Farmers Market will also be there, along with the Monongalia County Health Department Smile Express for mobile dental screenings.

Signs ups will be available for Library Cards and Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

“We’re now looking at possibly 750 students to a thousand, plus their families. But we’re not also just giving backpacks, and supplies, personal hygiene items. We are bringing in a tractor trailer full of fifty thousand pounds of produce,” said Tom Bloom, Monongalia County Commissioner.

All Monongalia county school students are welcome to the event.