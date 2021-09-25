Monongalia County Solid Waste Authority holds electronics “e-cycling”

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Solid Waste Authority (SWA) held an electronics recycling on Saturday morning for county residents.

The event, called “e-cycling,” was held outside of the Sam’s Club at University Town Centre in Granville.

Things that were accepted include old computer towers, monitors, printers and more–all for recycling and repurposing.

A stack of old electronics–ranging from old desktop computer towers to printers–is waiting to be sorted outside of the “e-cycling” event.

Throwing electronic devices into landfills can be hazardous, and can also be classified as illegal.

Officials with the Mon County SWA were thankful to see a good turnout to help keep electronics out of landfills.

“I’m so thankful to Susan and PC renewal because this, for us, is such a big event of knowing that people really want to keep these items out of the landfills,” said Lynn Castro, Mon County SWA Administrator. “I’m just really excited for everybody to come out, and we hope to have this again next year.”

The “e-cycling” was made possible by PC Renewal and several volunteers from throughout the county.