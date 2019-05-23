Morgantown area Ford dealership gets new owner and name

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The former Freedom Ford dealership, at the University Town Centre in Granville, has a new owner and a new name. Lithia Motors, Inc. has purchased the dealership and renamed it Ford Lincoln of Morgantown.

“We’re excited to welcome the employees and customers of Ford Lincoln of Morgantown to our nationwide network of stores,” said Bryan DeBoer, Lithia Motors’ president and CEO.

Lithia has more than 180 dealerships in 19 states. This is the company’s first location in West Virginia. Its closest properties are 12 locations in the Pittsburgh area, including the Baierl and Day family of dealerships.

Ford Lincoln of Morgantown will be better able to serve its customers through better inventory selection, financing options and overall value, according to a news release.

Ford Lincoln of Morgantown has about 50 employees, who will now benefit from Lithia’s health care, employee stock program, 401k plan, tuition reimbursement and more, Lithia officials said.

Steve Lelich will be the dealership’s general manager.

“We understand each of our communities provides a distinct opportunity, and we challenge ourselves to help customers wherever, whenever and however they desire,” said Lelich.

Ford Lincoln of Morgantown will offer free lifetime WV state inspections, service loaners and shuttle service, a streamlined indoor service lane and 22 service bays. It also offers no-appointment necessary Quick Lane service with six service bays.

Lithia Motors, Inc. is a Fortune 500 company and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (LAD). For more information on Ford Lincoln of Morgantown, visit https://www.freedomfordwv.com/

Earlier in 2019, Weimer Automotive took over Freedom’s Volkswagen and Hyundai dealerships in the Morgantown area.