Morgantown Art Bar celebrates life of Betty White

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — What was originally going to be a 100th birthday party for Betty White turned into a celebration of life on Saturday.

Morgantown Art Bar, along with Morgantown Art Party and Curbside Collaborations, organized a brunch to honor the legendary actress.

A special brunch menu was curated by Curbside Collaborations to serve customers as Betty White-themed apparel decorated the walls. The three partners for the event held a fundraiser for Pet Helpers in Fairmont, contributing to a cause they felt White would have been passionate about.

After White’s passing on New Year’s Eve, the owners of Morgantown Art Bar still wanted to honor her legacy because of the positive aura that came along with her.

“I think you’d be hard pressed to find somebody that has anything negative about her,” said Stephen Wilson, a co-owner at the Art Bar.

