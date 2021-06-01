Morgantown based non profit celebrates it’s 20th anniversary

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown based nonprofit is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The EdVenture group creates custom solutions to educational problems to help the community. They focus on professional development, problem solving and helping other try to have a better life.

When the pandemic hit, the virtual company saw an opportunity to utilize their skills to help those who were struggling. They set up webinars to help families educate their kids at home.

President of the group said that when she founded the nonprofit 20 years ago, she dreamed that it would make it this far and is blessed to have made it.

“We are very honored to have met this milestone,” said Lydotta Taylor, President of EdVenture Group. “Twenty years is a long time and we have been very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with others and to bring in resources to help build programs that help others in a variety of different ways. So, this is a big milestone for us. We are very, pleased we’ve been able to stay working and be active in helping others.”

To learn more about EdVenture Group and their latest projects visit their website.