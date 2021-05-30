Morgantown Brewing Company hosted its second annual Dankfest

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One local brewing company hosted its second annual IPA Festival.

Over dozens of people stopped by Morgantown Brewing Company’s “Dankfest” to sample over a dozen IPA’s and beer. Local artisans from across the state were also selling handmade items like jewelry and paintings.

Co-Owner Cody Cheesebrough said this event was a way for people to sample beers from all over the mountain state.

“It puts all of the breweries under one roof so that people can come to one place and get a great idea of all the IPA’s in one state,” said Cheesebrough.

Cheesebrough also stated that it allowed the breweries to make great beer with a new audience and help local vendors reach people as well.