Morgantown church serves weekly breakfast to homeless

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Like every Saturday for the last two years, the St. John’s Parish Center on the campus of West Virginia University served breakfast to Morgantown’s homeless community. An average of 40 people come to the weekly event.

Fruit, bagels, pepperoni rolls, and more lined the long table in front of the room. There were hot and cold drinks available, as well. For a few hours on Saturday morning, people filtered in and out of the church to grab a bite, sit down, and relax. The church also gave a presentation for those that chose to stay a while.

Following the breakfast, organizers headed out onto the streets of Morgantown to give out the rest of the food to those in the homeless community that did not make it to the church.

“We’re led to take care of the folks on the street. Just to look after them and the lord directs us — whatever we do, he takes care of us — so we’re using those resources to take care of others,” said Bob Carubia.

With the winter season approaching, Carubia said that the church was planning on holding a Thanksgiving meal and clothing drives to get people warmer clothes for the winter.