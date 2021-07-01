Morgantown city council members officially sworn in

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Newly-elected city council members were sworn in at the council chambers on Thursday evening.

Five of the six newly-appointed members were present for the swearing in ceremony. Brian Butcher, Bill Kawecki, David Harshbarger, Danielle Trumble, and Jenny Selin were surrounded by friends and family as they stood up in the center of the chambers to recite the oath of office. Ixya Vega was not present for the meeting and will be sworn in next week.

The swearing in ceremony followed the results of the April 27th municipal election. Now that the council members are officially sworn in, there was excitement from the bunch to get going with their public service.

“Some of our amenities are 40 and 60 years old,” said Jenny Selin, who represents Morgantown’s fourth ward. “So it’s time to do some really thorough upgrades.”

The new city council members will attend their first meeting on Tuesday, July 6.