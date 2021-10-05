Morgantown City Council takes next step towards ban on conversion therapy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Morgantown is one step closer to being the second West Virginia city to have a ban on conversion therapy. An ordinance was moved along to final approval after a first reading at Tuesday’s regular meeting.

In the public comments portion of the meeting, residents stood up and gave their thoughts on the ordinance, largely in favor. One after the other, they gave their perspective on conversion therapy through their lens, and why it should or why it should not pass.

In the end, council swiftly moved along the ordinance with a unanimous, 7-0, vote.

“I think people really want to respect and love our LGBTQ kids, kids who are vulnerable and deserve respect,” said Jack Jarvis, a manager at Fairness West Virginia and spoke at the council meeting.

On August 3, West Virginia’s capitol city of Charleston became the first city in the Mountain State to pass a ban on conversion therapy. The language in the ordinance presented to Morgantown City Council was similar to the one that passed in Charleston.

Now that the ordinance was passed, it was moved along for final approval at the next council meeting on Tuesday, October 19.