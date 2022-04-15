MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown City Hall will be temporarily relocating several departments for upcoming renovations starting on Monday.

Most departments will be relocated to 430 Spruce Street Morgantown, W.Va. 26505. This location is right next to the Farmer’s Market in Morgantown.

430 Spruce Street is behind the Morgantown Market Place. (WBOY Image.)

The departments moving to the 430 Spruce Street location for the renovations will begin with:

Finance on April 11, 2022.

Code Enforcement (Building Inspectors & Permits Personnel) on June 6, 2022.

Development Services on June 6, 2022.

City Clerk on June 13, 2022.

Other departments will relocate to the Morgantown Municipal Airport terminal building from now until July.

The departments relocating to the Morgantown Airport location starts with:

Code Enforcement (Housing & Property Maintenance Inspectors) on May 9th, 2022.

Urban Landscapes.

some Engineering & Public Works staff.

Fire Marshals.

The City Hall renovations will replace heating, ventilation, cooling, windows, flooring, elevators, improvement to restrooms and kitchens, and a redesign and rebuild of office spaces. These renovations will cost an estimated $2.9 million dollars, which will be funded through infrastructure bonds.

