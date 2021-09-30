Morgantown couple receives Corvette as “Do It for Babydog” winners

Gov. Jusice presented the keys to a Corvette to this week’s ‘Do it for Babydog’ sports car winners (WBOY image)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made his rounds through north central West Virginia on Thursday to hand deliver prizes to the latest “Do It for Babydog” sweepstakes winners. Among the winners this week were Jeff and Mary Darnell, who received a 2021 Corvette.

‘Do it for Babydog’ Corvette winners (Gov. Office image)

The Morgantown couple were brought to the Erickson Alumni Center at West Virginia University with the knowledge that they had won something, but did not know what. They were sequestered inside the center while things got set up out front. When the surprise was revealed, they were stunned.

“We were looking at each other like, ‘Is this real? Is this happening? Really?'” said Mary Darnell.

The timing, for the couple, could not have been better. Jeff was a coder at the Mylan plant for over 20 years, and had recently lost his job due to the plant’s closure. His 16-year old Toyota Tundra was on its last legs and was in the process of being repaired.

“Well, it couldn’t have come at a better time,” Jeff Darnell said. “My truck’s broke down right now, so I’m looking forward to driving it.”

Although the couple were both ecstatic about the new ride, they agreed it was only meant for special occasions.

To see the full list of this weeks ‘Do it for Babydog’ winners, click here.