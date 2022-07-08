MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown Dance Studio (MDS) will be holding its 2022 Summer Intensive from Aug. 1 to Aug. 13 at the Mountaineer Mall in Morgantown.

The intensive will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Monday-Saturday for dancers ages 9-21 who want the opportunity to hone their dance skills alongside professional instructors and learn a variety of techniques, including Ballet Technique, Repertoire, Jazz, Modern and Pointe.

Participants will be taught by university and professional level guest instructors, such as Christina Ghiarda, Katie Rotz, TaMara Swank, Joe Nickle and Marc Spaulding. Leading the intensive will be Gerard Holt of Point Park University.

Registration is open now and will be open until July 31. Those interested can register for one or both weeks online via the MDS Portal with a $50 registration fee but, only 25 spots are open.