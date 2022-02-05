Morgantown Exotic Animal and Reptile Expo vendors educate potential owners

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown Exotic Animal and Reptile Expo was at the Holiday Inn on Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hundreds of different species of reptiles and other exotic animals were displayed by over 20 vendors.

One vendor said he uses the expos as an opportunity to educate the community about the truth of owning reptiles, and that they aren’t scary. He hopes the events will help build the future generation of reptile keepers.

Praying Mantis’ come in all different sizes. (WBOY Image)

“The education of how to properly care for the animal is the most important thing, you can’t just pick up a reptile and put it in a box, you need to be educated on how to properly care for these animals. The vendors here are very experienced very knowledgeable, and if you’re going to want to learn about reptile keeping, this is the place to come.” said Kyle Rosencrance, Rose Exotics Owner.

The Morgantown Exotic Animal and Reptile Expo is bi-monthly, so the next one will be in April.