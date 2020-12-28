Morgantown Fire Department responds to structure fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Fire Department was dispatched to a 1st alarm structure fire on Arlington Avenue on Dec. 27.

The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a 1st alarm structure fire at 608 Arlington Avenue, a two-story duplex rental home, at approximately 11:41 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27.

Crews arrived to find a small fire on the porch, and another small fire at the bottom of the stairway. The fire was quickly brought under control in less than 15 minutes, but caused an estimated $8,000 in damages.

The building is owned by Stephen Sinclair of Fairmont, and had one occupant and one visitor in the duplex at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. Officers from the department’s Fire Marshal’s Division are investigating the cause of the fire.