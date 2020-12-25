Morgantown firefighters celebrate Christmas together

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Christmas Day, like any other day for firefighters, is a day of work and sacrifice.

Fire engine decorated for Christmas

Firefighters at the South Side Fire Station spent their Christmas together, going out on a few calls and relaxing in the firehouse away from their families.

“It’s good,” Firefighter Brandon Bailey said. “We’ve had a few calls here. It’s been pretty quiet for the most part though, nothing serious. We’ve just been — had breakfast this morning with the guys, so it’s been a good day.”

Despite having to work on Christmas Day, Bailey said he and fellow firefighters are in good spirit.

“Yeah, I’m in the spirit,” Bailey said. “It’s snowing outside so it seems like a good day. I know a lot of guys celebrated it today in the firehouse with each other. Yesterday we spent it with our families, so we’re not there at least we got to celebrate.”

Bailey (left) and fellow firefighters hanging out during their shift

Bailey said he spent Dec. 24 with his family and so too did a lot of his colleagues.

His team has worked the last couple of Christmas’ but what makes up for that is they work with a group of guys they know they value and can trust.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” Bailey said. “Definitely a tight bond, especially in the station. We have a good time and we make the best of it.”

Bailey said although he cannot spend Christmas with his family, he hopes everyone else with their families have a good time.

“Merry Christmas to everybody and stay safe,” Bailey said.