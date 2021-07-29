Morgantown flooding causes water rescues Thursday night

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Flooding impacted several parts of Morgantown on Thursday evening.

According to West Virginia University Police, nine people were rescued from six cars on Patteson Drive.

A car that has been flooded out on Patteson Drive near the Burger King

Officers said they estimated the water to be around four and a half feet deep at its peak.

According to the National Weather Service, the weather observation station at the Morgantown airport measured 1.34 inches of rainfall, beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday evening.

Other weather observers within the Morgantown area reported two-to-four inches of rainfall during that same timeframe.

Other places within Monongalia County that were also impacted with flooding included Sabraton, Star City, and Westover.

A car that has been flooded out on Patteson Drive in front of Kroger

Morgantown Police Department and Monongalia EMS also assisted with the water rescues.

Stick with 12 News as this story develops.