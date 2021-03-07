Morgantown girl scout earns Gold Award

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One Morgantown Girl Scout has received the highest honor a Girl Scout can achieve: The Gold Award.

Olivia Cox, an Ambassador in the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, recently developed a project at Coopers Rock State Forest to help people get outside and bond with each other.

Cox said she realized a need for outdoor activity where people can safely social distance while also enjoying themselves, especially during the pandemic era.

Cox developed an outdoor game of chess and checkers. The entire game – game pieces, tables and stools – are made completely from lumber at the park.

Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award is truly a remarkable achievement, and Olivia exemplifies leadership in all its forms. She saw a need in her community and took action. Her extraordinary dedication, perseverance and leadership is making the world a better place.” Beth Casey, chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond

The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn. It acknowledges the power behind each Gold Award Girl Scout’s dedication to not only empowering and bettering herself, but also to making the world a better place for others.

For more information about the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond, visit http://bdgsc.org.