MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – An Electronic Recycling Waste Drop-Off event was held in Morgantown on Saturday afternoon.

This event is part of the Recycle Right Morgantown Initiative and it helps the local community by bringing electronic recycling locally to Morgantown residents.

“There are a lot of things that we have that can be recycled, we just have to have accessibility to it. So, this is one way to increase accessibility for people to properly dispose or recycle of their items,” Vanessa Reaves Special Projects Coordinator for the City of Morgantown.





Various electronics being recycled. (WBOY Image)

The event was funded by a grant through the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protections Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan.

If you missed today’s event, the next Electronic Recycling Events will be held on June 18 and August 6.

To find out more information on what electronics can or cannot be recycled please head over to Recycle Right Morgantown.