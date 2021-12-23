Morgantown loggers awarded Appalachian Region 2021 Outstanding Logger

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A family-owned Morgantown small business is the winner of the Forest Resources Association award.

Nicholson Logging accepting award for Appalachian Region 2021 Outstanding Logger (Nicholson Logging LLC Facebook)

Nicholson Logging was presented with a plaque for the Appalachian Region 2021 Outstanding Logger.

The family business works with foresters at Allegheny Wood Products to harvest timber from private landowners, averaging 4 loads per day, including sawlogs, peelers and veneer. They are 100% mechanized and their equipment spread includes a Komatsu 430L Feller Buncher with an intermittent Quadco head, JD 648 Grapple Skidder, John Deere loader and a John Deere 700 dozer.

Nicholson Logging has been up and running since the 1990’s. Chad Nicholson is a co-owner and a fifth-generation logger. The business has five employees, including his dad, uncle and brother. He is a graduate of West Virginia University with a graphic design degree but decided to go into the family business.

“I think logging gets a bad name sometimes, but I try to cut it like it’s my backyard,” Nicholson said. “I just want to keep doing this for the rest of my life and maybe pass it down to my son one day … There’s plenty of products that come from the woods that people don’t even know about, but I take pride in what we do … a lot of loggers around here don’t get the recognition we deserve because I mean it’s a big industry.”

Nicholson Logging logo designed by Chad Nicholson (WBOY Image)

Nicholson said it’s nice to be able to get recognition like this and hopes this puts logging out there, so people see it in a better light.

“It’s good for the environment,” Nicholson said. “A lot of people don’t think that but (if you) cut a bigger tree, smaller trees grow.”

The regional award now puts Nicholson Logging in the running for national logger of the year.