MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Mall continued their Christmas events on Dec. 4 with their “Sensitive Santa” experience.

The mall started the event an hour before the mall opened to help provide a sensory-friendly experience for guests with sensory sensitivities to enjoy a morning with Santa. Attendees were provided healthy snacks, alternative seating options for photos with Santa as well as inclusive crafts and activities.

Those in attendance also had the opportunity to donate to Autism Speaks.

“Being that many children across North Central West Virginia need to have a more sensory friendly environment, it’s really about making everyone feel comfortable here at Morgantown Mall, and that’s what we do every day, this is an environment where we’re very inclusive and welcoming to our community, and welcoming the children for Sensitive Santa is just one part of our many initiatives to show equity and inclusion,” said Felicia Posey, Morgantown Mall general manager.

On Dec. 4 at 6 p.m., participants will have an opportunity to donate to the Mon County Humane Society at the “Paws & Claus” event where they will get to take pet friendly photos.