Morgantown Municipal Airport debuts new art exhibit around terminal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On Wednesday, the Morgantown Arts & Cultural Development Department, along with the Morgantown Art Association, unveiled a new art exhibit at the Morgantown Municipal Airport. More than 50 art pieces from approximately 20 local artists line the walls of the terminal.

Artists gathered at the airport with food and drinks to watch the exhibit get unveiled.

The idea to incorporate local artists into the décor of the airport began more than a year ago. That vision became real Wednesday afternoon, as previously blank wall space turned into a terminal-long exhibit. Next to each piece laid a notecard with the piece and artist’s information. Those interested may also purchase the artwork off the wall, as well.

“We’re promoting the art. We’re promoting the airport. And we’re just making it a better place for everyone,” said Vincent Kitch, the director of the Morgantown Arts & Cultural Development Department.

The exhibit will hang at the airport for three months, with the pieces changing every quarter. With just fraction of its members represented in the inaugural exhibit, the Morgantown Art Association hoped that once other local artists saw the paintings on the walls of the terminal, they could help grow the exhibit in the next quarter.