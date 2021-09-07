Morgantown Municipal Airport to receive a $2.7 million grant for airport runway extension project

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Municipal Airport is slated to receive $2.748 million for its runway extension project.

Aiport Director Jonathon Vrabel said $2.5 million of that money is coming from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Aiport Improvement Program (AIP). The remainder, Vrabel said, is from a local match, which will be paid for through funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Jonathon Vrabel

This is a phenomenal investment into our airport and we really appreciate it. The AIP portion of it that we’ve been asking for, the FAA has graciously got that for us. The ARPA funds that are matching helps us tremendously because, you know, from the community we have to come up with those. But, because of ARPA, as a community, we do not have to try to find that funding, so that money then gets used for other items. For instance, you know I can use it so I’m not having to find money for that local match. I now have funds available for me to do small capital improvements at the airport, you know, for maintenance of equipment, maintenance of buildings, those types of things. Jonathon Vrabel – Airport Director

The runway extension project is slated to cost roughly $40 million dollars and take a few years to complete. It is a project designed to improve runway safety and give the airport the capacity for larger aircraft to land.

Currently, the airport has 50,000 flights taking off and landing each year, but there is a demand to increase that number. Now, the city is one step closer to doing just that thanks to this latest grant.

The project is underway and so far, Vrabel said, it’s on schedule.

“At the moment, this week, they’re, actually, starting to build the toe for the embankment, for the taxiway side of the embankment,” he said. “That is starting today and, you know, hopefully, by the end of the week, we’ll see some of that toe in place. And then, in the next several weeks, we’ll start actually seeing the embankment rising.”

Vrabel said he is grateful for the FAA’s program, which is providing most of the funds. He said he’s also grateful for the ARPA and everyone who was involved at the federal level for providing the much-needed funds.

“We’re very grateful for that and we look forward for this project to continue,” Vrabel said. “And hopefully, we’ll be able to keep this momentum going and we’ll get this runway project done.”