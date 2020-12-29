Morgantown offering curbside Christmas tree recycling

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown announced on Tuesday that it is offering free Christmas tree recycling next month.

The free, curbside service will have trees picked up from residents’ front lawns. Up to 200 of the trees will be donated to the fish habitat in Cheat Lake to help enhance the area.

Trees must be free of all decorations and lights.

Pickup will begin this coming Monday and will be held by scheduled appointment every Monday through Thursday in January. To schedule an appointment, be sure to call the public works department at (304) 291-7469.