Morgantown participates in “Wreaths Across America”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The third Saturday in December is regarded nationwide as the day for “Wreaths Across America.” People across the country came out to cemeteries to pay tribute to veterans, including in North Central West Virginia.

A ceremony was held on Saturday at the war memorial in the Oak Grove Cemetery. This year featured a slight change from years past: eight wreaths were laid instead of the traditional seven. This was to include the new addition of Space Force to America’s military. The eight wreaths honor the six branches of the US military, fallen veterans, and those considers prisoners of war or missing in action.

“I often always look forward to the young ones that come out and turn out because we want to teach them the importance of freedom. But the reverence we can offer when we come here to remember, honor, and teach — that’s always been the most significant part for me,” said Jared Jenkins, the site coordinator in Morgantown.

The three pillars of “Wreaths Across America” are to remember, honor, and teach. Jenkins spoke to those that attended about those pillars and how they can honor those who served and teach the younger generation about why they have the freedoms they have today. Following the ceremony, attendees split up and placed wreaths on the graves of veterans throughout the cemetery.