Morgantown Police Dept. launches new website

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Police Department now has a new look in its online presence.

The department has recently launched its own website, separating its current page on the Morgantown city website.

The page was made by Morgantown-based Ming Merge Design.

Some of the new site’s features include:

A description of the hiring process to become a Morgantown Police Officer and the different career paths an officer can pursue in the department

An officer highlight, showcasing why they chose to become a police officer

Quick links to apply now, file an anonymous tip, sign up for a vacation check, and to view criminal and accident reports

Regular updates on performance metrics and other statistics

Officials with the police department plan to utilize the site to let the community see a small portion of what the department does.

“Anytime that we can help make connections with the community and help bridge that gap that might exist, to dispel rumors or to dispel any kind of pre-conceived concepts on what we are, I think is a plus,” said Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell.

