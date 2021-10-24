Morgantown Pride hosts third annual block party

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown Pride held its second in-person and third annual block party on Saturday at the Morgantown Farmer’s Market in downtown Morgantown.

Event attendees and even a few furry friends were able to take photos on a rainbow backdrop, buy snacks from the concession stand and check out vendors from around north central West Virginia selling their work and services.

A dog wearing a pumpkin costume at the Morgantown Pride Block Party.

Masks and social distancing were required by all guests who attended the event.

Officials with Morgantown Pride said it’s nice to have the event in-person after last year’s block party was virtual.

“It feels really good just to have a group here in Morgantown, and it’s good to see everyone out and about again,.” said Kayla Conneway, Treasurer for Morgantown Pride. “But, it just feels really good to be able to be out and about again and see people in the community.”

The next event for Morgantown Pride is their Homecoming Out event on Nov. 13 from 6-9 p.m. at the Morgantown Farmers Market.