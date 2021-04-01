Morgantown Sober Living Home receives national certification

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – April is National Alcohol Awareness Month, and six sober living homes in the state have received national certification.

West Virginia Sober Living was established in 2013 and is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people recover from substance use disorder.

“I think theirs a strong misconception of what recovery housing is. Recovery housing isn’t treatment. Recovery housing isn’t where an individual who was actively misusing substances yesterday now goes and lives inside of a community. Recovery housing oftentimes is individuals that have been to some portion of treatment. There’s a requirement that the environment is substance-free, so no drugs or alcohol can be used inside that environment. The individuals are mostly employed, paying taxes, rebuilding relationships within their family within their community they’re volunteering. They’re giving back; they desire to change their lives,” Jon Dower, WVSL Executive Director, said.

The organization has homes for men, women, and women with children in the Monongalia and Kanawha counties.

The West Virginia Alliance of Recovery Residences made the certification. It is a nationwide industry leader in developing the best practices in recovery housing. They review the sober living homes’ policies and procedures and inspect the home to make sure it is up to livable standards to give them certification.

“There’s no holes in the wall theirs no stains of the carpet; the furniture is appropriate. Theirs really a home-like feel, and that these individuals that that are professional often referring to recovery housing can do so with ease,” Dower said.

Officials with WVSL say they are currently the only certified recovery residences operator in North Central West Virginia.