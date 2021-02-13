Morgantown Winter Farmers Market continues despite tough winter weather

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Winter Farmers Market continues even as severe winter storms have made it difficult for market-goers to shop.

Aryon Walker, the market manager, said Saturday’s market was a little slower than normal as a result of inclimate weather.

“We do have a really great maintenance team here at Mylan that helps us get the road together and the parking lot ready and salt the sidewalks,” Walker said. “Safety is the first thing for us, but it has been a little challenging with the crazy winter weather we’re having this year.”

Plus, she added, a WVU basketball game was starting around the same time, which meant more people would be drawn away. Despite things being slower, the usual vendors were there selling eggs, pepperoni rolls and meat products among other things.

Vendors selling honey on Saturday

Walker said there’s no plan to stop the Winter Market. The plan, she said, is to continue having one every two weeks. That is until the summer market begins in May.

Between now and then, the market will be looking to attract new vendors. Right now, the yearly application period for vendors is open. Walker said she is “urging” people to apply.

“You can find the application on our website,” she said. “You do have to be a vendor that vends their own things, so you have to be a grower that grows their own produce or supplies.”

Shopper buys items during Saturday’s market

In addition, she said, vendors have to be a certain distance from Morgantown. All of that information can be found in the online application.

Walker said it was important to bring on new producers because they bring a lot to the table.

“Just a new product base is always really exciting,” she said. “It’s always great to see more growers in West Virginia and increasing the ag industry here. It’s really great to bring new vendors here because it diversifies and it also increases customer counts more than likely. And it’s just really great to hopefully support the local economy that way.”

The Morgantown Winter Farmers Market continues on Feb. 27 at Mylan Park.