Morgantown Winter Farmers Market kickoffs the new year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It may be a new year, but the Winter Farmers Market is still open and offering a variety of locally sourced products.

On the second day of the new year, vendors selling fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy products and more were gathered at the 4-H Center at Mylan Park in the hopes of selling their products. There was a steady flow of market-goers all wearing masks and social distancing. Market Manager Ayron Walker said she was “really happy” to see the market still going strong to start 2021.

“We’ve been very thankful for our recurring customers and our preorder system,” Walker said. “All the vendors have been extremely flexible and really capable of managing the changes and the adaptations that we’ve been asking them to endure.”

Volunteer helping to complete a drive-thru order

One of the changes vendors have had to adapt to this season is a preorder drive-thru system. Walker said this new system is beneficial because it is an added layer of safety for market-goers who want it.

This all means that customers too are having to adapt in order to have access to the market.

“Some customers are taking their time getting used to that but we understand,” Walker said. “Some customers come to do pickup and then come and shop inside, so it’s kind of just providing a flexibility and another option. We know a lot of our customers want to maintain as much safety as possible during the pandemic and so we thought the drive-thru pickup would be the best option.”

As 2021 progresses, Walker said she would like to see a return to normalcy, especially during the summer market. However, if that can’t happen she said she just wants one thing.

A look at the covered outdoor space created for better ventilation

“We just really want to continue to provide farm-fresh food for everyone and a place for vendors to sell their products in a safe location,” Walker said.

This season, the Morgantown Winter Farmers Market will be held on December 5th, 19th, January 2nd, 16th, 30th, February 13th, 27th, March 13th and 27th and April 10th and 24th; subject to cancelation due to bad weather or cancelation and modification due to COVID-19.

Walker said the public can go online to preorder and take advantage of the drive-thru option. No matter how you shop, all that matters is that you get a chance to check out some of the products vendors have for sale.

“Come out to the winter market and support us. Happy New Year,” Walker said.