Morgantown Winter Farmers Market kicks off in new location with COVID-19 restrictions

Vendor and market-goer interacting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The annual Winter Farmers Market kicked off on Saturday morning in a different location, with new rules, but the same old products.

The new location is the WVU Extension Office at Mylan Park, because it has both an outdoor space and an indoor space, with a garage door that was open to allow for proper ventilation. Aryon Walker, market manager, said social distancing will be enforced this year and it’s aided by a 40 person limit at one time in the market.

There is also a drive-thru market that is facilitated by preorders and allows for even more safety.

“We haven’t had any mask problems, that’s another one of our requirements — it’s everyone has to wear a mask,” Walker said. “And that’s been great, we really appreciate everyone following those regulations. It’s always just a learning process this morning. We’re learning about setups and flow of people and everyone has been really accomodating and helpful in understanding the changes and requirements that we’re asking people to follow.”



Covered pavilion creating outdoor market space

The turnout was good and vendors got a chance to sell fresh produce, meat products and baked goods for the holidays. Market-goers walked in an orderly fashion through the different vendors and got a chance to buy what they want knowing a safe environment had been created to shop.

This all made Walker content.

“We’re really happy,” she said. “We understand that this is a complete change in location. We’re usually at the church in downtown, which is really easy to get to. We understand that Mylan is a little bit of a drive for some people, so we’re just really happy that people are willing to come out and support our vendors during this time.”

Indoor market space

The market will be open every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the same location. According to a press release, markets this season will be held on December 5th, 19th, January 2nd, 16th, 30th, February 13th, 27th, March 13th and 27th and April 10th and 24th subject to cancelation due to bad weather or cancelation and modification due to Covid-19.

Walker said members of the public can go online to preorder and take advantage of the drive-thru option. No matter how you shop, all that matters is that you get a chance to checkout some of the products vendors have for sale.

“Come and support us,” Walker said. “We’re really excited to be here.”