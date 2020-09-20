Morgantown woman receives Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year award

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A local (Morgantown) woman-owned firm was honored for their work in federal contracting, by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Diana Lewis Jackson received the Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year award, for National Small Business Week.

Jackson is President and CEO of Action Facilities Management, Inc. (AFM), a minority-owned, woman-owned certified small business specializing in government and commercial facilities management.

AFM supports clients in 11 states and Washington, D.C, and has more than 300 employees. They provide a full spectrum of integrated facilities management, infrastructure and security support services with core competencies in facility operations, and maintenance, construction, administrative support services and emergency management.

It’s an honor, but no surprise, that Diana has taken another Small Business Week honor. She is a graduate of the SBA’s 8(a) Program and was the SBA’s 8(a)-Graduate of the Year in 2016 and 2013 West Virginia Small Business Person of the Year. Her contributions making the Mountain State a better place to live and work, and her impressive track record as a conscientious federal contractor, are clear.” Steve Bulger, SBA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator

Diana’s track record speaks for itself. She continually sees the benefit of working with SBA, through our program support, and we are honored to be part of her success story.” Karen Friel, SBA West Virginia District Director

This award is part of the SBA’s National Small Business Week. This year, virtual events are set for September 22-24, 2020.

Additional honors will go to industry leaders, including the Subcontractor of the Year, Dwight D. Eisenhower Awards, the 8(a) Graduate Firm of the Year, as well as the finalists for the National Small Business Person of the Year.