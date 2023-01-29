MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Wow Factory in Morgantown is showing off a variety of different hands-on events, such as clay hand-building, which has one of their trained instructors guide participants to create a house luminary.

Participants can customize the luminary with stamps and glaze them to fit their unique styles and personalities. The cost of the class is $30, and that includes all supplies needed. The owners of the Wow Factory said that the colors and shapes of the clay hand-building projects are completely customizable, and they encouraged those in attendance to come up with their own ideas when making their luminaries.

“So, a lot of people do and call and ask if they need to make reservations, or if we are booked with just parties or classes, but we are not. We are an open studio, we have lots of space now, and we have the last section of the building. So, even more space now so you can come in anytime that we are open,” said Dina Muttillo, co-owner of the Morgantown Wow Factory. “A lot of people think that they need to be artists or creative, but we have lots of tools and inspiration and ideas to help customers. We have stencils, stamps, sponges, we can print pictures and use carbon paper to transfer those, so you can paint whatever you have in your mind.”

Every Tuesday at 11 a.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m., the Wow Factory hosts a story painting event where they read a different, fun story each week and kids get to paint a ceramic figurine that goes along with the story being read.

“Just yesterday, we read a book about sea turtles and the kids got to paint little baby sea turtles. And so, we’ll read a book and then usually have a little piece that goes along with that, and the kids just have a great time, and you know what, they’re kid masterpieces. So, we always call them kids painted pieces,” Muttillo said.

Staff said that they have many various projects that customers can choose from, and not only do they have pottery painting, they also have clay hand-building, glass fusing and mosaics for customers to do. They said anyone can walk off the street into their studio to create a work of art.

The hours at the Wow Factory are Sunday from noon until 6 p.m., closed on Mondays, and open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.